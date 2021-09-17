Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $16,771.72 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 301 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $16,771.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23.

PI stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 832,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,184. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $1,890,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

