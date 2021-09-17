Impossible Finance (IF) Trading Down 28% Over Last 7 Days

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and approximately $254,997.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00070308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00118985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00179501 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.94 or 0.07178085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,327.56 or 0.99422602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.05 or 0.00829888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

