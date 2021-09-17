Incent Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Incent has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00071090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00118572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00179201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.34 or 0.07176357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,461.55 or 1.00196154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.30 or 0.00832400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

