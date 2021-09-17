Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $205.40

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205.40 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 205.20 ($2.68), with a volume of 1382820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.10 ($2.58).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.72.

In other news, insider Jerome Lande sold 120,000 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13), for a total value of £195,600 ($255,552.65). Also, insider Mark Stejbach purchased 36,000 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £58,320 ($76,195.45). Insiders sold 575,568 shares of company stock valued at $93,003,537 over the last three months.

Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

