Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IFNY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Infinity Energy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

