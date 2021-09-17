Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Lowered by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,398,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after buying an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

