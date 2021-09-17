Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $54.57 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

