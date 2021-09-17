Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Ingredion worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $86,173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 738.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after buying an additional 217,125 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $16,713,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after buying an additional 177,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

