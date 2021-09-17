Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Cap Hits $362.44 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $362.44 million and approximately $38.62 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.10 or 0.00023085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00133118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

