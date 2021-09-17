Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $359.85 million and $46.23 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.02 or 0.00023193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00134874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00762434 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

