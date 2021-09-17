Ink Market Cap Reaches $463,689.75 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Ink has a total market cap of $463,689.75 and approximately $6,430.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

