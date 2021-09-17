Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Evercore ISI

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IPHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ IPHA traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $7.91. 1,452,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $626.16 million and a PE ratio of -26.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

