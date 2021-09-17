Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Innate Pharma traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 680066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $835.97 million and a PE ratio of -30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

