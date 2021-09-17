Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.00

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 24780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

About Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.