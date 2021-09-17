Innate Pharma S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innate Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

IPHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.