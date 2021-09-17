Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

IPHA stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,588. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $639.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.