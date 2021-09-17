Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 956.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPHYF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.
About Innate Pharma
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.