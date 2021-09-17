Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 956.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPHYF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

