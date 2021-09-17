Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.17. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 13,773 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70.

