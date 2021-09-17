Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Shares Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 124.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 2.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of BDEC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,855. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75.

