Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 2.79% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAUG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,361. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.