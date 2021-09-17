Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for about 0.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 4.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 31.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares during the period.

PNOV remained flat at $$30.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.

