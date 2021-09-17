Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

