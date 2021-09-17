Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,031 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $64,396.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $131,545.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,544.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 854 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,452.96.

NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 109,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,954. The company has a market cap of $440.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.