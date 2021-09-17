Insider Buying: Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Philip Henry Ruvinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 100 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 3,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00.

BIGZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. 3,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

