Insider Buying: Dreadnought Resources Limited (ASX:DRE) Insider Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Dreadnought Resources Limited (ASX:DRE) insider Dean Tuck bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Dreadnought Resources alerts:

Dreadnought Resources Company Profile

Dreadnought Resources Limited explores for and develops natural resources properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in the Tarraji-Yampi Ni-Cu-Au project located in the West Kimberley; the Rocky Dam Au project located to the east of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane; and the Illaara Au-Cu-Pb-Zn project located to the northwest of Kalgoorlie in the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Dreadnought Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreadnought Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.