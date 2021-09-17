Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Purchases 3,608 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 3,608 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 3,626 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.20.

Shares of HZN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 45,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,979. Horizon Global Co. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $203.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

