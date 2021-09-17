Insider Buying: ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) CEO Acquires 581 Shares of Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MODV traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ModivCare by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ModivCare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ModivCare by 112,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ModivCare by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODV. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.