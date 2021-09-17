Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Purchases 11,500 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,161,038.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00.

On Monday, June 28th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 266,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,755. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$925.94 million and a PE ratio of -51.76. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.49 and a 52-week high of C$4.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Tuesday.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

