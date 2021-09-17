Insider Buying: Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Paul Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Metal Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Paul Johnson acquired 500,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Shares of LON:POW remained flat at $GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Friday. 9,362,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,542. Power Metal Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.22. The stock has a market cap of £26.04 million and a PE ratio of -10.50.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.