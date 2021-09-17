Insider Buying: The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($23,281.94).
WEIR stock traded down GBX 82 ($1.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,703 ($22.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,290,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,749.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,831.43. The Weir Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.
