Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,411.81).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

On Monday, September 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,866 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £14,715.48 ($19,225.87).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £7,110 ($9,289.26).

On Wednesday, August 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,004 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £2,222.96 ($2,904.31).

On Monday, August 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,122 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £6,750.28 ($8,819.28).

On Thursday, August 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £4,440 ($5,800.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,158 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £4,556.92 ($5,953.65).

On Friday, August 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 35,803 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £26,494.22 ($34,614.87).

On Monday, August 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Thursday, July 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £8,880 ($11,601.78).

Shares of ULS Technology stock opened at GBX 75.52 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.12. ULS Technology plc has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The stock has a market cap of £48.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.85.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

