Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells 2,987 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EGHT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 1,230,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,753. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 351,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.