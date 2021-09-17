Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,951. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 357,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 276,119 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.