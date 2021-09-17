Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $466.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

