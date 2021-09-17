Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells 8,548 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aemetis stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,951. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $466.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.