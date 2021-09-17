Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $648,250.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $561,000.00.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. 4,259,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

