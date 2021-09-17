Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells 2,024 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.99, for a total value of $578,843.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $578,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 131 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $38,321.43.

Shares of BILL traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.98 and a 200 day moving average of $181.56. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

