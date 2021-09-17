Insider Selling: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $16,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Steinman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $18,270.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $17,230.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,958. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioAtla by 12.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

BCAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

