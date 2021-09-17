Insider Selling: Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$19,524.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 727,792 shares in the company, valued at C$5,920,587.92.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,900 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$15,238.00.

On Friday, August 6th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$8,025.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$8,700.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$12,460.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$8,900.00.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety Corp. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BLN has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

