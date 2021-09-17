Insider Selling: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells 2,113 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total transaction of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26).

BRK stock traded up GBX 75 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,420 ($31.62). The company had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of £391.65 million and a PE ratio of 29.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,405.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,227.69. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,383.20 ($18.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,680 ($35.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

