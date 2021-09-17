Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Sells 13,650 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,735.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $585,448.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,033. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.54. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

