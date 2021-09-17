Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Sells 13,650 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,735.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 16th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $585,448.50.
Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,033. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.54. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
