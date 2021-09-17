Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $142,630.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Raymond James upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

