Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CEO Sells 4,516 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ENTA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,214. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

