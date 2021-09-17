Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,525. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $133.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.