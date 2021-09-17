Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. 3,837,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $27.13.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 737,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.