Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $264,186.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00.

FFIV traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.35. 3,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.