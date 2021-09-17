Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CAO Sells 2,739 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 588,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $1,363,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $3,522,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.