Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,581. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after buying an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.