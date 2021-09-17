Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 722 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 832,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,184. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $1,235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Impinj by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

