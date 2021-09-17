Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $726,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $766,890.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41.

NARI stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,938. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.